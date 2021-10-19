Hervé Gattegno removed from the direction of “JDD” and “Paris Match” by Lagardère

It is an event within the group. Lagardère announced the departure of Hervé Gattegno from the head of the Sunday newspaper (JDD) and of Paris Match on October 22, in a statement released Tuesday, October 19. The new management of the two editors will be announced in the coming days, adds the group, without specifying the reasons for the departure of Mr. Gattegno, “At the service of the group for five years”.

“Under his leadership, The JDD has become a reference newspaper whose information marks every weekend, appreciated by decision-makers and opinion leaders, is it written in the press release. The reforms he initiated in Paris Match enabled new editorial ambitions to be displayed ”, he added. And to continue: “On his initiative, the two titles have also laid the foundations for a promising development of their digital distribution. “

The Mimi Marchand case

In June, the Society of Journalists and Trade Unions reported a “Deep discomfort” within the editorial staff of Paris Match, since the indictment of the figure of the press people Mimi Marchand, in connection with an interview with the businessman Ziad Takkiedine published in the newspaper.





The journalist of Paris Match François de Labarre had been taken into custody and Michèle Marchand, known as “Mimi”, the boss of the BestImage agency, indicted for “witness bribery” and “criminal association with a view to committing an organized gang fraud. », In a part of the investigation into suspicions of Libyan financing of Nicolas Sarkozy’s presidential campaign in 2007.

Justice is interested in the organization in Lebanon of an interview published by Paris Match in November 2020, where Ziad Takieddine returned to his accusations concerning the money that Nicolas Sarkozy would have received from Libyan leader Muammar Gadhafi.

