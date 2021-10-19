Hezbollah claims to have “100,000 armed and trained combatants” after deadly fighting in Beirut

In his first statements since the violence that shook Beirut Thursday and which left seven dead, Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of the Shiite party, accused the Christian party of having opened fire on its supporters during a demonstration.

A show of force. The leader of Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hassan Nasrallah, assured Monday (October 18) that his movement had “100,000 armed and trained combatants”, warning the Christian party of the Lebanese Forces as to the gearing of“a civil war”, a few days after deadly clashes in Beirut.

In his first statements since the violence that rocked the capital on Thursday and which left seven dead, the secretary general of the Shiite party accused the Christian party of having opened fire on its supporters and those of its ally, the Shiite movement Amal , killing seven people, during a demonstration. Hezbollah and Amal organized this mobilization on Thursday in front of the Beirut courthouse to demand the replacement of judge Tarek Bitar in charge of the investigation into the gigantic explosion at the port of the capital on August 4, 2020, which had made more than 200 dead.





The two Shiite formations accuse the Lebanese Forces of having deployed during this gathering of snipers on the roofs of buildings in surrounding Christian neighborhoods and of having opened fire. LF leader Samir Geagea denied and claimed on Friday that residents of the Christian quarter of Aïn el-Remmaneh had “defended” It front of “Hezbollah militiamen who tried to enter their homes”. The exact circumstances of the violence, however, remain unclear.