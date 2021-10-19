his daughter Valentina has grown up!

Salma Hayek went to the premiere of the film “The Eternals”, this Monday, October 18th. His daughter Valentina was by his side for the event. Salma Hayek is starring in the new Marvel Studios movie “The Eternals.” She gives the answer to her friend Angelina Jolie. The two actresses, very close, had also celebrated together the birthday of the actress of Mexican origin. This Monday, October 18, they found themselves on the red carpet for the premiere of the film, in the company of their respective children. Angelina Jolie was therefore accompanied by her daughter Zahara and the rest of the siblings. Salma Hayek, she came with her only daughter: Valentina. Born from the marriage of the actress and François-Henri Pinault, the 14-year-old girl has grown a lot and looks more and more like her mother. A beautiful complicity Valentina rarely appears in public but in Los Angeles, this Monday evening, she came to support her mother. For the occasion, the two women wore matching outfits. Salma Hayek wore a black Gucci dress with a plunging neckline, adorned with a gold slit showing her legs. For her part, her daughter was in a black Yves Saint Laurent dress with white polka dots. Same smile, same look: the resemblance between mother and daughter is obvious. Very close, the duo hold hands and appear arm in arm in front of the photographers. The interpreter of “Frida” had her daughter at the age of 41. A choice that she does not regret as she confided to the “Telegraph”: “I first had to do a lot of things that were important to me. Most importantly, I had her with the right person at a time when I could really focus on my motherhood. “Valentina is destined for a career in the world of cinema, like her mother:” She draws, she wants to shoot films, as much as a director as a leading role, and she writes good plays “, declares the actress of 53 years to “Hello! “. Very proud of her daughter, she continues: “Sometimes, when I read her work, I really want to produce her stories. But she stops me and tells me that she will do it herself when she is older. “