his director Wajdi Mouawad refuses to deprogram him

Bertrand Cantat in 2009. FRANCOIS MORI / AP

The director of the Théâtre de la Colline, Wajdi Mouawad, refused, Tuesday, October 19, to deprogram Bertrand Cantat, sentenced for the murder of his partner Marie Trintignant in 2003. The former singer of the group Noir Désir must compose the music for the next show Mr. Mouawad.

In a press release, the latter also announced his refusal to deprogram Jean-Pierre Baro, a director who had been targeted by a rape complaint filed without follow-up, and who is directing a play for La Colline, one of the six theaters. nationals in France.

The programming of the two artists aroused emotion among the #metootheatre movement, which has been gaining momentum in recent weeks.

While affirming its adhesion ” without reservation “ of “Fighting for equality between women and men and against violence and sexual harassment”, Mr. Mouawad said he refused to “Substitute for justice”. “If someone scheduled or invited to the theater becomes involved in legal proceedings, I will urge them to withdraw from the programming until the work of justice has been completed. To date, no one is in this situation in the programming of the Théâtre de la Colline ”, he said.





Sentenced to eight years in prison

“So I do not see how I should change anything, or ask anyone to withdraw”, said the director, who commissioned the music for his next show from Mr. Cantat, Mother. “I am not trying to convince anyone here, and if the Minister of Culture or the President of the Republic, who appointed me, consider that my positions are contrary to republican principles, let one or the other do so to me find out and I will leave the theater management immediately ”, he added.

Mr. Mouawad also affirms his refusal to participate in a movement “Unilateral” who “Does not suffer from any nuance” and that “Punishes beyond justice and law”.

Asked Monday on France Inter, the Minister of Culture, Roselyne Bachelot, had declared that she had “Not to intervene in the management of La Colline”, but that she “Regretted” that Bertrand Cantat was invited. Mme Bachelot had argued “The freedom of creation” and stressed that Mr. Mouawad could not “Not be accused of the slightest complacency with regard to the fight against sexual and gender-based violence”.

The actress Marie Trintignant had succumbed to the blows of Bertrand Cantat in 2003 in Vilnius. He had been sentenced to eight years in prison. He carried out four, including one in Lithuania, before being released on parole in 2007. His judicial review ended in 2011.