Honda HR-V test (2021): the hybrid to the rescue

There are unjust failures, and that of the Honda HR-V in France is one of them. A member of the preferred segment of the French, this urban SUV sold 734 units over the whole of 2020, or as many as the Peugeot 2008… in four days. This slump is all the more curious as the Honda HR-V (and its twins XR-V and Vezel sold in China and Japan) worldwide leads its category far ahead of the Hyundai Kona, Volkswagen T-Roc and Dacia. Duster. With 4,200 units expected in France in 2022, the third generation is now relying on its modern hybridization to sweep away the past.

If its length does not change an inch (4.34 m), the HR-V turns upside down its other proportions: flat hood rather than plunging, tapered cabin after raising the ground clearance and lowering the roof, not to mention the tailgate on a steep slope which, coupled with the camouflaged rear handles, gives off a hint of a coupe SUV. The smoothed body panels participate in the move upmarket, confirmed by prices starting much higher than before.



Honda HR-V price and hybrid system

Equipped with a single 1.5 gasoline engine of 130 hp, the previous generation started at € 25,100. The new Honda HR-V takes a giant leap in price tag (now set at € 31,520 in Executive) quickly forgiven by its standard equipment including automatic air conditioning, 9-inch touch screen compatible with Android Auto-Apple CarPlay, adaptive cruise control, front / rear parking sensors, reversing camera, heated seats. The dual-zone air conditioning, blind spot monitoring or the hands-free motorized tailgate are still missing because higher levels exist at € 34,020 in Advance, or even at € 36,520 in Advance Style. (See the detailed equipment stunts on the next page)

The HR-V also compensates with its warranty (3 years of global coverage, 8 years for the battery and even 10 years for the engine!) And its sophisticated full hybrid system. Taken from the city car Jazz, its powertrain combines a 1.5 naturally aspirated petrol of 107 hp with two electric machines (one motor + one generator) connected to a small battery. The latter, more compact but more powerful than that of the Jazz, raises the maximum value from 109 to 131 hp. Here, the thermal block acts as a generator (or rather, drives the generator producing the electric current) … except at intermediate speeds, where it directly drives the front wheels via a fixed transmission ratio to optimize efficiency. It remains to verify the approval of the system in real use.



Driving

Our trial starts in town, where the HR-V appears like a little sweetness. The semi-high driving position and the flat hood make it easier to grasp the contours. The suspension correctly filters the retarders, and the 100% electric propulsion combines pleasant flexibility and restful silence. With the light foot, it is possible to extend the magic up to about 50 km / h, or even more at steady speed. A first advantage compared to a Toyota C-HR which hardly exceeds 20 km / h without waking up its thermal engine.

Despite a completely different hybrid system, the differences are reduced on the road. A need for power immediately wakes up the 1.5, which breaks the general tranquility but avoids the unpleasant feeling of slippage of the variator models (there is no gearbox here). As on the Hybrid Jazz, the heat engine still simulates gear changes by waving its speed when the speed increases, then the effective relaunching of the HR-V dispenses with using it for too long during the reacceleration phases.

Too bad that the sound of the four-cylinder remains slightly present in the passenger compartment at 130 km / h, because the SUV seduces on long journeys by its beautiful soundproofing of air and rolling noise, as well as by its semi-driving system. autonomous efficient. Track centering can also be used on secondary roads, where the HR-V, however, recalls its wise character. Uninformative steering and seats without great support hardly encourage raising the pace on winding course despite well-controlled body movements and the high grip of the Michelin Primacy 4 tires 225 mm wide and 18 inches in diameter.





The new HR-V can therefore be enjoyed at a peaceful pace, where it reveals all its talent in terms of sobriety. On a loop combining national road, motorway and crossings of fluid villages, the average consumption stabilized at 5.6 l / 100 km on the on-board computer without practicing particular eco-driving. At 5.4 l, the approved value in the WLTP cycle is almost respected. Extremely rare! In town or on the road at a gentle pace, appetite plummets even around 4.5 l / 100 km, even less by mixing light foot and skilful juggling between the four levels of energy recovery, easily accessible via the paddles behind the steering wheel.



On board

Despite its false air of a coupe SUV, the Honda HR-V does not really evoke sport in the cabin. The high seat on the driver’s side (and even more on the passenger side, not adjustable in height) as well as the low amplitude of the steering wheel adjustment in depth do not allow it to offer a sedan-style driving position, unlike the Mazda CX-30 and Peugeot 2008. However, this choice does not affect the daily pleasure, served by many qualities.

The very horizontal dashboard contributes first of all to the refined atmosphere, but in no way compromises the ergonomics thanks to the controls which remain physical. There is thus a good old lever to select forward and reverse gear, a small rocker to choose your favorite driving mode (no need to get lost in menus) and unrivaled knobs to adjust the volume of the radio, the ambient temperature and the air flow. The latter can arrive conventionally by the front air vents or, after having turned a new knob, by a small slot which directs the flow towards the side windows to the rear passengers.

This authenticity does not prevent the HR-V from tasting modern digital displays. One occupies half of the instrumentation (the tachometer remaining analog, it concerns just the on-board computer, moreover moderately practical to use), the other acts as a central 9-inch touch screen. Slightly modernized, its interface appears more responsive than that of the Civic and CR-V. It accommodates practical shortcut keys in the lower part and knows how to interact with the My Honda + application (locking the doors remotely, locating the car, sending points of interest to the navigation, etc.). The set is naturally compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, but you still need to connect your smartphone via a USB cable.

If some drivers may find their seat a little high, it is because it overlooks the fuel tank placed in the center of the car and not at the rear. This layout makes it possible to carry over the famous magic bench of the HR-V, whose seat rises vertically against the backrest and allows, for example, to convey a standing green plant. Human beings, on the other hand, will be greeted royally in the back with legroom worthy of a limousine and a well-designed bench seat in the side seats. Too bad the power plant is almost unusable as it appears firm, domed and very measured in headroom.

And if the trunk volume is not exceptional with 319 l announced in five places, it compensates by a well thought out modularity between flat loading area folded back, flexible rear shelf carried by the tailgate when opening and, in high finish, motorized shutter which closes automatically when the key keeper leaves the vehicle. Practice !



Competition

Honda HR-V, Hyundai Kona, Renault Captur, Toyota Yaris Cross and C-HR: full hybrid technology is gradually making its way into small SUVs, fitting in with their mainly urban and peri-urban use. At 4.34 m long and € 31,500 in price, the new HR-V fits between the Renault Captur E-Tech hybrid 145 (4.23 m and € 30,500 in Intens) and the Toyota C -HR 122h (4.40m and € 32,000 in Edition). The Honda is however better equipped and much more livable in the rear outboard seats. But not in the trunk, since it displays 320 l of volume, against 377 l for the Toyota and between 305 and 440 l for the Renault thanks to its sliding seat.

