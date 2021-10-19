How companies are trying to survive soaring electricity prices

As electricity bills keep rising, businesses are looking for alternative solutions. As revealed by TF1, a factory in Haut-de-France has chosen night work.

Located in Valenciennes, the AFV Beltram Group steelworks is facing a significant increase in electricity prices. To offset this fairly steep bill for the plant, night work is now applied.

” Today, we had to shut down our oven at 6 a.m. to avoid paying for our overpriced energy. », Explains Vincent Smeeckaert, industrial director of the group, at 1 p.m. on TF1 on Tuesday, October 19. The company, manufacturing steel from scrap metal, consumes three times more than the city of Valenciennes alone each month.





No unemployed employee … yet

This solution allows the company to maintain its jobs. Today, the factory employs 540 people. Still according to TF1, they perform maintenance tasks and the factory’s electric oven stopped working at 6 a.m. this morning. However, this drastic change in working hours is not a long-term solution. Indeed, professionals do not have visibility on future electricity prices, which plunges the steel industry into deep uncertainty. The AFV Beltram Group plant is not the only one in this case. This Tuesday, October 19, a round table between the government and the Union of industries using energy (Uniden) was organized, reveals franceinfo. Nicolas de Warren, the president of Uniden spoke at the microphone of the channel: ” A certain number of industrialists will stop their workshops or slow them down, this will have a direct impact on the offer, so we hope that this will not create additional tensions. “. Faced with the strong uncertainty that dominates the market, manufacturers have no other choice but to turn to these short-term solutions.