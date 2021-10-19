How did her daughter Zahara’s look almost steal the show?

It was the big night for Angelina Jolie, Monday, October 18. The actress was on the side of Los Angeles (California) to attend the premiere of her latest film: The Eternals. The 46-year-old star posed with five of her children namely Maddox (20), Zahara (16), Shiloh (15), as well as twins Vivienne and Knox (13).

The whole family dressed in vintage looks. Zahara, for example, paid tribute to her by wearing the same dress she wore at the 2014 Oscars. A signed outfit Elie Saab Couture. “My kids with vintage and my old Oscars dress”, she told Entertainment Tonight. “We recycled my old stuff”.

Maddox, opted for a blazer and black pants, Shiloh was wearing a beige asymmetrical dress and the twins, it was a white dress and a matching cardigan on one side, a blazer, a skirt and pants dark green on the other. Angelina Jolie wore an olive green Balmain dress with vintage jewelry from Tiffany & Co. Alone, Pax, (aged 17), was missing.





Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao’s film is based on a fictional race of superhumans from the Marvel Comics universe, the Eternals.

“Since the dawn of humanity, this group of superheroes, from the far reaches of the universe, have been protecting the Earth. When the Deviants, monstrous creatures that were long believed to be extinct, mysteriously reappear, the Eternals are again forced to come together to defend humanity … “

The feature film is scheduled for release in a few weeks, in cinemas!

Several stars are part of this cast Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Richard Madden or Gemma Chan. Everyone was on the Dolby Theather red carpet as well.

