How did the Earth recover from the last major global warming?

The Thermal Maximum of the Paleocene-Eocene transition, 55.9 million years ago, represents one of the most important climatic crises that the Earth has known. A new study published in Science Advances shows that this extreme global warming has been associated with increased erosion and weathering of continental rocks. These processes would have made it possible in particular to capture a significant part of CO 2 atmospheric, thus stabilizing the climate.

You will also be interested

[EN VIDÉO] The water cycle modified by global warming On our planet, monitoring the water cycle is essential for understanding global warming. In this video, Cnes tells us about the various space missions which, for several years now, have made it possible to follow the water all around the Globe.

The earth system has several mechanisms that influence, in one direction or the other, climatic variations. Surface processes, such as mechanical erosion and chemical weathering of rocks, are mechanisms now well known for their ability to limit the amount of CO 2 present in theatmosphere.

Weathering of silicate rocks: a CO pump 2

Among these surface processes, the weathering reactions that attack the minerals silicates, turning them into clay, consume CO 2 . The rivers are then responsible for transporting the carbonaceous residues to the oceans, where they will be used by marine organisms to develop and produce the calcite forming their shells.

When these animals die and settle on the bottom, the carbon stored in their biomass and in their shells is then buried in the sediment. Over very long periods of time – of the order of tens to hundreds of thousands of years – this chain of reactions makes it possible to efficiently extract CO 2 of the atmosphere and store it at the bottom of the oceans, thus allowing the regulation of weather.

What is still poorly understood, however, is the speed to which carbon alteration, erosion and burial can respond to major environmental changes, such as the one we are experiencing. One way to approach this question is to look into the past of the Earth to find a natural analogue to what is happening today.





Extreme global warming 56 million years ago

The geological history of the Earth has, in fact, recorded several events associated with major disturbances of the carbon cycle. These crises are characterized by periods of global warming extreme. This is the case with the Thermal Maximum of the Paleocene-Eocene Transition (PETM), which took place 55.9 million years ago. The origins of this crisis are still debated but we know that at that time, a large amount of carbon was released very quickly into the Earth’s atmosphere (in less than 5,000 years), causing the globe to warm rapidly and, in particular, an 8 ° C increase in water temperature.

“ One way to look at this question is to look into Earth’s past for a natural analog to what is happening today.

These brutal environmental changes have had multiple consequences. In particular, they have led to ocean acidification and hydrological cycle disruptions that have caused mass extinction in deep ocean domains and major biotic changes at the surface.

This climate crisis lasted about 100,000 years, then it will take another 50,000 to 100,000 years for it to subside. This phase of resilience Of particular interest to scientists who are trying to find out whether erosion rates may have been large enough to help the climate recover in a relatively short period of time.

2 to 3 times higher erosion rates

To study the importance of surface processes at this time, the researchers used the isotopes of lithium to quantify the rates of erosion and chemical weathering of rocks. Lithium has 2 isotopes: 6Li and 7Li. The interesting point is that the ratio between these two isotopes (δ7Li) may vary depending on chemical reactions. In seawater, this ratio is strongly affected by the formation of clay, which makes δ7Li a good tracer of erosion and weathering rates.

Samples dating from the period of PETM were analyzed. Measurements of δ7Li suggest that the water cycle has been magnified significantly during this climate crisis. The precipitation were thus greater, increasing the rate of mechanical erosion and chemical alteration of continental rocks. The modelization carried out by the authors of the study suggests that the erosion rates were then 2 to 3 times higher during the PETM compared to the rates before the crisis.

The massive contribution of nutrients in the oceans would thus have favored the production of matter organic, in parallel with the precipitation of carbonates. The rapid burial of the carbon trapped in marine organisms and in carbonate rocks was certainly the main influencing parameter allowing the rebalancing of the climate and the end of this extreme climatic event.

These results, published in Science Advances, could make it possible to understand how the terrestrial system as a whole can and will be able to respond in the future to climate change. From this point of view, it is even possible to consider solutions to help this natural process of carbon capture in order to fight against ongoing climate change.