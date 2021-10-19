how have the prices soared? Have any records been broken?

Since the start of the year, fuel prices have risen sharply, reaching unprecedented levels. The point in infographic

Here are the last average prices recorded on October 15, 2021 for diesel, unleaded 95 and unleaded 98, in service stations in France. They further increased by 2 cents per liter compared to the previous week.





+ 22% for diesel since early 2021

The liter of diesel costs 1.558 euros, up 1.49% over one week, the liter of SP95 costs 1.657 euros, up 1.44% compared to the previous week. A liter of SP98 costs 1.717 euros, up 1.40% over one week. Since the start of the year, fuel prices have risen sharply. Thus, the liter of diesel has increased by 22.2% since January 1. The liter of SP95 increased by + 21% and the liter of SP98 by + 2.2%, according to data published by the Ministry of Ecological Transition.

What price increases since the lows observed in early May 2020? Over the period between May 1, 2020 and October 15, 2021, the price of a liter of diesel increased by 33.6% and that of SP95 saw its price rise by 34.7%. The price of SP98 per liter increased by 32.3%.

Have any records been broken?

Yes. For diesel, a record has been broken in recent days. With a pump price of 1.5583 euros, the price of a liter of diesel reached a new all-time high on Monday, official figures from the Ministry of Ecological Transition confirm it. The previous record dated from October 2018 (1.5331 euros per liter).

Regarding the SP 95 petrol, the record is imminent. The price per liter reached 1.6567 euros on average, it is a cent less than its historical record (1.6664 euros, in 2012).

On the website of the Ministry of Ecological Transition, we can observe the price curve since 1985. Below, we see the evolution of prices since 2000, when at the time diesel was sailing well below one euro. liter. Good times for road users …