How road safety influenced the dates of the All Saints holiday

Still a few days to go! Friday will be the start of the All Saints’ school holidays. The most impatient may have noticed that they have to wait a little longer this year before taking advantage of the first round of holidays of the school year! A year ago, the holidays officially started on Saturday, October 17. In 2021, it will be Saturday October 23.

This small delay of one week is due to the fact that All Saints’ Day, November 1, falls on a Monday. There was therefore no question of having a start on Tuesday 2. Some will think that the Ministry of Education did not want a vacation with a bonus day! But there is another reason, related to road safety!

Stéphane Crochet, general secretary of the teaching union SE-Unsa, mentioned this to the Parisian at the start of the school year: “the road traffic, significant at this period, would have been concentrated over a few days, which would have posed road safety problems. to balance the trips, the solution was to delay the end of the vacation until the following Monday “.





This is all the more valid since the weekend of All Saints’ Day is sadly known to be one of the deadliest of the year. Between the holidays and those who take advantage of a long weekend, there are a lot of people on the roads with degraded traffic conditions. Autumn brings its share of dangers: rain, fog, dead leaves on the road, movement of wild animals …

And to this is added another very important element in terms of road safety: the time change. It falls precisely this year on the weekend of All Saints, Sunday October 31! And each year, road safety records a peak in accidents during the transition to winter time. It is dark earlier, so visibility becomes poor during the evening rush hour, from 5 to 7 p.m.

By postponing the holidays, the state hopes to concentrate fewer people on the roads on All Saints’ Day. Moreover, only Friday 29 will be classified orange in the direction of the departures by Bison Futé (red in Ile de France). Everything else for the weekend will be green.