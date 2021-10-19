how the government is trying to speed up the campaign for the booster dose

The government wants to move up a gear. The executive launched at the end of August a campaign to incite French people eligible for their booster dose against Covid-19, which in most cases is equivalent to a third injection of the vaccine. Objective: to prevent the occurrence of a fifth wave in the fall, when the number of positive cases started to rise again and pSeveral studies have shown a decrease over time in the immune protection provided by vaccines. Corn “out of 6 million eligible people” to date, only “2 million have resorted to the recall”, regretted the government spokesperson on RTL, Tuesday October 19, launching a “call to recall”.

This concerns people over 65, people over 12 who have received the Janssen single-dose vaccine and those suffering from a high-risk disease, comorbidity or immunosuppression. The booster dose can be given six months after a complete vaccination schedule. How are the authorities trying to relaunch this campaign? Overview of the measures initiated or envisaged.

By making the Pfizer vaccine available to doctors and pharmacies

Since October 1, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the only one authorized for this booster dose, has been made available to independent doctors, nurses and pharmacies. Until then, these professionals could only administer Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines.

At a time when more and more vaccinodromes are closing their doors, the government is counting on this proximity vaccination to convince the oldest people, who were among the first to be vaccinated in January and February 2021. “I am counting on town doctors, pharmacists and liberal nurses to get involved as they do every fall for the flu vaccine”, declared at the end of September the Prime Minister, Jean Castex, in The echoes (subscribers article).

In an article from Parisian released on October 18, the health ministry says observer “a jump and acceleration for two weeks now” booster vaccination. “The possibility of being vaccinated with the Pfizer product by general practitioners has certainly produced its effect”, he believes.

By extending the booster dose to caregivers and relatives of immunocompromised people

The government announced it on October 7: the defense council held that same day decided to follow the advice of the High Authority for Health, which recommends a vaccination booster campaign for caregivers. “As of today, caregivers who have been fully vaccinated for more than six months can resort to the vaccination booster”, detailed the government spokesman, Gabriel Attal, in the report of the Council of Ministers. He clarified that this reminder would not be mandatory, however.

In a tweet, the Minister of Health Olivier Véran added that the relatives of immunocompromised people were also affected by this measure. “I call on all eligible people to quickly get their booster dose. Let’s not let our guard down”, he wrote.

We implement the opinion of the @HAS_sante : all caregivers will be affected by the booster dose, such as relatives of immunocompromised people.

I call on all eligible people to quickly get their booster dose. Let’s not let our guard down.

– Olivier Véran (@olivierveran) October 7, 2021

By launching a communication campaign

“This campaign has started far too slowly”, recognizes the Ministry of Health in the columns of the Parisian. To speed up, a communication campaign was launched on October 13. The radio spots are educational, explaining that the protection against Covid-19 provided by vaccines decreases after a certain time. They also specify who are eligible and where they can make an appointment.

The TV spotsThey feature two elderly people who are preparing for a date to actually go to the pharmacy to perform their booster dose. “There are dates not to be missed”, says the slogan.

The posters, intended in particular for doctors’ offices, highlight the figures: “Today, eight out of ten people hospitalized because of Covid are not vaccinated”. With this message on a bandage: “There are numbers that prick more than a needle.”

Advancing the start of the influenza vaccination campaign

The flu vaccination campaign, which was due to start on October 26 for those targeted, finally started eight days early in Ephad and health facilities. It will also start four days early for the general population, as of October 22, according to a note. “urgent” of the General Directorate of Health (DGS) addressed to doctors, pharmacists and nurses.

The DGS justifies this advance by the fact that “this year, in a context of circulation of Covid-19 and influenza viruses, the risk of co-infection and the development of serious forms and death” is higher. This decision aims to “encourage synergy between the two vaccination campaigns and not lose any opportunity to vaccinate the most vulnerable people against influenza and Covid-19”. The booster dose can thus be given at the same time as the injection to protect against the seasonal flu, with an injection in each arm.

By thinking about integrating this booster dose into the health pass

Ultimately, 22 million people will be able to claim this booster dose, according to current criteria. But the entire population eligible for the vaccine could ultimately be concerned. The government is also considering integrating the booster dose into the health pass, the extension of which until next summer is to be discussed from Tuesday, October 19 in the Assembly. The pass could thus be deactivated if the person has not had their vaccine booster.

“It’s something we are looking at but it is not decided today”, said the Minister of Labor and Employment, Elisabeth Borne, guest ofEurope 1 October 14. A line of thought that the Ministry of Health has confirmed with France Télévisions.