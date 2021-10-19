how to follow tonight’s google conference live

Google is preparing to unveil its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro this Tuesday, October 19 at 6:30 p.m. Here’s how to follow the announcement live.

After months of waiting the two new Pixel 6 Google will finally be unveiled. So here’s how to follow their ad live.

How to follow the presentation of Pixel 6 live?

To follow the Google conference, meet today at 6.30 p.m. (Metropolitan France time). All you have to do is launch the following video, available on the Made by Google YouTube channel.

To cover the event, Frandroid mobilizes on Twitch. The conference will be followed and commented live by our guest, Edouard Marquez, Android developer and Google specialist, with our host Arnaud Gelineau. Come join us on our FrandroidLive Twitch channel this evening.

The conference will of course also be followed and commented on on the website of Frandroid. We will be posting articles as the announcements progress, and you can follow our comments on the conference live here.

What to expect from this Google conference?

Tonight, barring any surprises, Google is expected to launch only the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Due to many leaks, we already know most features. One thing is certain, these phones should contrast with the minimalism displayed so far by the Pixel range, evidenced by its protruding photo block. This should be helped by the Google Tensor, a custom chip designed by and for Google and dedicated to improving photo quality. We also expect a rather aggressive price for premium smartphones.





To get an auditory and visual preview of the launch, you can go to the site dedicated to the advertisement. There, using the space bar, you can scroll through different moods. These are kinds of sound and visual tables supposed to showcase the phone and the various customizations allowed by Material You. Small animations are triggered when you hover your cursor over the widgets on the phone.

This serves as a reminder that the Pixels will likely be the first phones released with the stable version ofAndroid 12.