Together, they nicknamed each other the “soups” contraction of “friends” and “hostages” after being held by terrorists at the Bataclan, November 13, 2015. They confided before their stint on the bar Tuesday, during the trial attacks.

The trial of the November 13 attacks continues with on Tuesday October 19 the hostages from the corridor on the first floor of the Bataclan, held for more than two hours by the terrorists, and released by the onslaught of police officers from the Brigade. of research and intervention (BRI).

>> Trial of November 13: the logbook of an ex-hostage of the Bataclan

On the evening of November 13, 2015, Sébastien found himself locked in a narrow corridor of the Bataclan, with ten other hostages, held in play by the terrorists for more than 2h30. He is going to tell this face to face in front of the court. “I want to thank those who saved us, he explains, and above all to tell the terrorists that they played their part badly and that they did exactly what they reproached the French government with, that is to say shoot innocent people. “

“I do not want to talk [aux terroristes] but I know they will be in front. And I want them to hear that religion, which they take as an excuse, asks them precisely to bring assistance to their neighbor and especially not to kill him. “ Sébastien, survivor of November 13 at the Bataclan to franceinfo

The “soups” as they call themselves, contraction of “friends” and “hostages” will all be together, but only three will come to testify at the bar. Stéphane prefers to stay at the back of the room: “As soon as my ‘soups’ colleagues are going to speak, I don’t need to add more. I prefer to leave room in particular for people who have lost a loved one and who I think need to express their pain. “

“As far as I’m concerned, I do interventions in colleges and high schools. I bring my stone to the building in this way.” Stéphane, survivor of November 13 at the Bataclan to franceinfo

“I do not hide from you that at the opening of the trial when it was necessary to come to the bar to confirm my constitution of civil party, I found that very impressive, recount Stéphane. I don’t feel like speaking for half an hour in court. I think it’s a challenge. ” If they have the heart, they may then find themselves in their HQ, a small Parisian bar, as they have been doing for six years.



