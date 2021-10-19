“I would be crucified”, the revelations of a gay player from … / England / Premier League / SOFOOT.com

We are in 2021 and this problem still exists.

In a long interview given to Sun, a Premier League footballer told Amal Fashanu – Justin’s niece, the first professional footballer to come out – his ordeal of living in hiding: “It’s 2021 and I should be able to be free to tell everyone who I am. ” This interview also echoes the open letter also published on the English tabloid’s website in July 2020 on the same subject.

Gay Premier League star is in therapy as he fears abuse from fans if he comes outhttps: //t.co/jqzJA8CQtn pic.twitter.com/y2de5QZpWf

– The Sun Football (@TheSunFootball) October 17, 2021

He laments the fact that some supporters are still stranded in the 1980s and would really like to show who he is. “The truth is that I would be crucified. When I play, I feel like the fans can guess and they judge me ” , he confessed in this interview. The player – who has decided to remain anonymous – even asked his club for psychological support to allay his fears if his secret was discovered. He is also in contact with the Football Association to see what measures could be put in place for English league footballers revealing their homosexuality.

The rainbow isn’t just on an armband.

AB