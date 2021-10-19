“I would have preferred there to be more sweetness than rivalry”, confides Delphine

The hour of choice has come for many farmers in Love is in the meadow this Monday.

Delphine, who received Ghyslaine and Christelle in the

Tarn-et-Garonne, announced his decision to his suitors after an eventful start to his stay. Confrontations, small spades thrown at their opponent, the two women did not facilitate the task of the arborist who finally came out in favor of Ghyslaine. After this eventful and decisive episode, Delphine confides in 20 minutes.

Let’s go back a few episodes first… Did you expect such an explosive start to your stay?

Not at all. I wasn’t expecting it and I was a little overwhelmed. Girls, we know them in ten minutes during a speed dating. The goal was to get them to come to the farm but I may not have probed them well enough, I was surprised at the chemistry that happened between the three of us. I was overwhelmed, that’s really the term I’m going to use.

Can we really speak of an alchemy?

It’s alchemy, even if it’s negative. I have no hard feelings about what happened. It’s digested, everything is fine. I was surprised because I was overwhelmed by events.

Did the simple happiness you wanted seem out of reach when you saw Ghyslaine and Christelle throwing spades at each other as soon as they arrived?

I told myself that the situation of the two suitors was not obvious. They entered into a competition. When I see the other couples, I tell myself that it’s softer. There, it was a bit fit and very masculine, all that was not necessary. I would have dreamed of simplicity and sharing three, which would have allowed me to make my choice more easily. I could not be seduced at all, they even reproached me with it, but I was stuck, not at ease.





During your evening with friends, you reveal to Ghyslaine that your heart is inclined for her. When was your decision made?

What happened was that I fell in love with Ghyslaine. I waited to see his reaction. The first day, from the shouts, she stepped back, it was perhaps strategic. I found her calmer and gentler than Christelle, but love at first sight was something that disturbed me, that’s for sure, and I wanted confirmation. Do we start a path or not? I didn’t really have my answers so I said to myself “go ahead Delphine, you have to try. “

When you reveal your choice to Ghyslaine, you say that you wanted to “probe” your suitors. Can you explain it to us?

I was in the analysis. The day before, we had taken the lead with Christelle. With her, I was in observation mode for the three days. There was no seduction on my part, it’s true, but I was stuck from the start. It was impossible for me to do anything. I need to probe and I did it all the way with Ghyslaine. I find that love at first sight allowed me to no longer be reasoning. I took this desire to build something with Ghyslaine full face. In friendship or in love, you need time to experience things and make them happen. I needed to re-establish this mode of observation which allowed me to weigh the pros and cons. Ghyslaine had bumped into me and I didn’t want to commit as long as there were the two girls on the farm and I didn’t want to give her false hope. I wanted to stay neutral until the end.

How are you coping with your new celebrity and the broadcast of the show?

At first, I didn’t want to watch it and I changed my mind because Frédéric, a member of the production, told me that we learned a lot about ourselves by looking at ourselves and it’s true. The other day, to see myself helpless, it hurt me but it’s digested now. It’s good to see that we are not always strong and that sometimes we do not know how to do it. I tried to be the most cordial, I did not succeed. In any case, I did not make myself understood. With Christelle, we took the lead twice. At a time when we no longer had the microphones, I allowed myself to go up to his room so that we could chat. I think it calmed things down to be able to explain and say to each other “we may not be compatible but let’s try to walk the distance together in peace. I am someone who usually tries to pacify things, I have tried but I have not succeeded. I saw myself weak but I am not afraid of my weakness. We are not actors, we experience situations while being filmed and it is not easy to be authentic and true when we are facing two strangers. From a celibacy, we go to two girls who are ready to break everything to succeed in seducing us. They didn’t have very good methods (laughs). I would have preferred there to be more sweetness than rivalry because I like it when it’s simple. I saw myself helpless and that tells me something about me: I’m not always strong.