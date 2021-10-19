Imminent release for the next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt? | Xbox one

The next-gen version of CD Projekt Red’s infamous RPG has already been announced for over a year, but it looks like its official release is closer than expected. Indeed, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition upgraded for the next-gen has been listed by the PEGI organization.

An imminent exit?

Originally released in 2015, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has marked millions of players thanks to the richness of its universe and its history. The Poles of CD Projekt Red have developed a nugget which is, even today, considered one of the best RPGs in history. With a next-gen upgrade and all DLC included, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is getting a makeover that will delight fans of the license who want to dive back into it in better definition and new players who don’t have it. not played as of 2015.





This new version has been listed by PEGI (Classification body for video games in Europe) as reported by Gematsu. The date of 10/19 does not mean that the next-gen edition will be available today, however we can legitimately think that it will not be long. We will keep you posted on the progress of the subject.