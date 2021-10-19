Imperial Zendaya for “Dune”: the actress close to Timothée Chalamet, Tom Holland conquered

In France, viewers already know every detail of the first part of the films Dune, by Denis Villeneuve. But the rest of the planet is not so lucky. In England, for example, the science fiction feature film is not yet on the program and actresses and comedians gathered on Monday, October 18, 2021, to present these images as an exclusive preview in the city of London.

The team of Dune was obviously present, along with a few five-star guests. Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet, who play Chani and Paul Atreides, have therefore found Denis Villeneuve, at the head of the project, as well as Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Babs Olusanmokun, Golda Rosheuvel and David Dastmalchian. Also on the guestlist: the British actress, star of the series Game Of Thrones, Maisie Williams, but also Dynamo, Evelyn Leigh, Bruce Herbelin-Earle, Charli Howard, Tanya Burr, Alexandra Burke, Darren Randolph, DJ Henrietta Tiefenthaler, known as Henri, pregnant, and Clara Paget.





Tom Holland charmed by his sweet

Tucked away in a sublime white dress, branded Rick Owens, Zendaya charmed everyone who attended the premiere of Dune. Tom Holland, who did not walk past the photographers that evening, was however present in the room, since he shared a portrait of his dear and tender on social networks – which he has, it seems – he, taken himself. While the two actors have never formalized their relationship, they have already been spotted kissing, attended a wedding together and celebrated Madame’s last birthday side by side. The hero of the saga Spiderman has, moreover, added an emoji with hearts full of eyes as a caption. When there is a doubt, there is no longer any doubt …