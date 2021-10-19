In 12 days the Russians made a film in the ISS

Russia has just made its first film in space. Just before Tom Cruise it will therefore be Youlia Peressild, who will appear as the first actress in history to have been filmed in space.

The synopsis, however, was not much grandiose. A surgeon who must go to the emergency ISS to operate on a cosmonaut. “The Challenge” is not the first film to mention the international station, it is also far from the only one to take space as a backdrop. Except that there is something special about the Russian film, which stars actress Yulia Peressild.

Indeed, the 37-year-old actress had no trouble imagining herself in the setting of the ISS, because for her, no green background or special effects. Everything will have been real. From takeoff on October 5, to her mission in the station which lasted 12 days, she will have lived the real life of a cosmonaut, all under the yoke of Thomas Pesquet, commander of the ISS during this month of October.

First film in space

This film will be the very first to be partially made in space. The ISS, which is starting to open up more and more to the commercial world, by developing private flights, has therefore just crossed another barrier, that of films. How could you dream of a better setting than the ISS for a science fiction film?





In any case, this is what Tom Cruise had said to himself, he who was to be the first actor to join and shoot in the ISS. But the image of Jeff Bezos who was made toast the priority by space by Richard Branson, the actor known for his role in the mission impossible saga was also doubled by his Russian colleagues.

Is the space race still relevant?

While Russia seemed slightly behind in the space race in recent years, having left its seat as the great American rival to the Chinese, now the Roscosmos agency, always there when it comes to annoying its fellow travelers from the NASA decided, a bit in a hurry, to go and shoot a film in space, just before the Americans.

Weakened in recent years, the Russian space agency is losing momentum. While it had made Moscow the pride of the communist bloc in the 1960s, thus sending the first satellite (Sputnik) but also the first animal (Laïka) and the first man in space (Youri Gagarin) here it is Russia seems to be slowing down.

If the future of the ISS is not yet assured, the question of the costs of the station which begins to reach the end of its life causing more and more noise at the negotiating table. While the Russians seem ready to abandon the station, NASA could then decide to do the same, unless the ISS finds in the private sector and space tourism its savior.