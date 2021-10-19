In Brittany, the covid-19 epidemic resumes – Brittany







Epidemic situation. Unforeseen in this proportion, the covid-19 epidemic fell at the start of the school year. On September 3, the incidence rate was 110 per 100,000 inhabitants. On October 8, it was 26 per 100,000. “We did not expect such a fall”, recognizes Stéphane Mulliez, director of the Regional Health Agency.

However, caution remains in order because, during the last ten days, the rate has risen. It is currently 34 per 100,000 inhabitants. Likewise, hospitalizations have fallen sharply, but for ten days they have risen. In Brittany, 279 people are currently hospitalized for severe forms of covid.

Clusters. 55 classes are closed in Brittany. At the height of the epidemic, this figure rose to 70. But what the ARS closely monitors are the socio-cultural activities of the elderly. Of the 37 clusters under surveillance in Brittany, six follow the socio-cultural activities of seniors: belotes or tea dances. “You have to see the positive, it is important that retirees resume their social habits. But we must not forget the barrier gestures, ”adds Stéphane Mulliez.

Stéphane Mulliez, Director of the Regional Health Agency: “It is important that retirees resume their social habits. But we must not forget the barrier gestures ”. (Photo Vincent Michel / The Monthly of Rennes)

Vaccination. Brittany is still the most vaccinated French region in France. 92.7% of Bretons over 12 received two doses of the vaccine. The French average is 87%.





“There is still room for improvement among 25-49 year olds. These are people who feel less vulnerable to the virus. They are therefore less vaccinated ”. Likewise, the ARS is concentrating its efforts on reaching the 3,000 Bretons over 80 years of age who have not yet been vaccinated. A home vaccination system is in place.

In Brittany, one million people are eligible for a vaccine booster. These are health professionals and firefighters, people over 65 and those who have co-morbidities when their vaccination schedule is more than six months old.

Finally, people who have received the single dose needed for the Janssen vaccine (Johnson & Johnson) are invited to recall. “As the vaccination centers are closing, patients are turning more to doctors and nurses, as well as to pharmacists. They now perform 30% of injections. “

Covid-19: the latest info

Care for long covid. Of the 180,000 Britons who have caught covid since February 2020 in Brittany, 9,000 still suffer from symptoms of long-term covid: loss of smell and taste, headaches, fatigue. The ARS has drawn up a list of a dozen Breton establishments which offer adapted care. “We have € 200,000 to pay for sessions with psychologists or sports sessions adapted to these patients. “