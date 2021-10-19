In conflict with Brussels, the Polish Prime Minister in the arena of the European Parliament

Many MEPs are demanding that the Commission initiate proceedings against Warsaw that could lead to the suspension of payments of European funds.

A face to face expected at the top of Europe. The head of the Polish nationalist conservative government, Mateusz Morawiecki, will face the MEPs meeting in Strasbourg on Tuesday, October 19, after the recent thunderclap caused by the decision of the Constitutional Court challenging the primacy of European law.

>> Why does Poland’s questioning of European law make the EU tremble?

The official will speak at his request, during a debate scheduled for the morning in the European Parliament, in which the President of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will participate.

The Polish leader, in open conflict with Brussels for several years over the controversial judicial reforms implemented by the right-wing populist party, Law and Justice (PiS), is expected in the hemicycle. Many MEPs are demanding that the Commission initiate proceedings against Warsaw that could lead to the suspension of payments of European funds.

The European executive, as guardian of the treaties, is preparing its response to the historic judgment handed down on October 7 by the Polish Constitutional Court. Requested by the Prime Minister, this court close to the ruling party ruled certain articles of the EU treaties “incompatible” with the national constitution.





A questioning of the primacy of European law and of the jurisdiction of the Court of Justice of the EU, principles at the very heart of the Union, which has been condemned in Brussels, in the European Parliament and by member states such as the France and Germany. It raised fears of “Polexit” and prompted tens of thousands of Poles to show their attachment to the EU.

Hungary, another country in Brussels’ crosshairs for breaches of the rule of law, expressed its support in Warsaw. Poland currently sees – like Hungary – its stimulus plan blocked by the Commission for these questions of judicial independence, and an immediate approval seems unlikely after this frontal attack on European law.