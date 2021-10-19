In Israel, he finds an almost thousand-year-old sword during his diving trip

“The sword that was found by Shlomi Katzin, and probably belonged to a crusader knight.”

The weapon would have belonged to a crusader who sailed to the Holy Land 900 years ago, according to the Israel Antiquities Authority which made public the find on Monday, October 18.

UNUSUAL – Shlomi Katzin will remember her diving trip on Saturday October 16 in Israel for a long time. That day, the amateur diver found a real treasure in the waters of the Mediterranean: a sword almost a millennium old, as you can see in our video at the top of the article.

Although encrusted with marine organisms, the meter-long blade, handle, and hilt were noticed after underwater currents apparently moved the sands that had concealed them.





The location, a natural cove near the port city of Haifa, suggests it had served as a shelter for sailors, said Yaakov Sharvit, director of the authority’s marine archeology unit.

“She’s actually heavy,” he added, holding the sword and talking about the crusader knight who had probably fought with her. “I try to imagine him on the ground with all the armor on him and the sword and fighting with it. He had to be really in good physical shape. ”

The sword will be on display to the public after being cleaned and restored, the authority said.

See also on The HuffPost: “Squid Game” Nigeria version has (almost) nothing to envy to the original