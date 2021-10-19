In Nigeria, 43 people killed in attack on market by armed group

The city of Sokoto, Nigeria, in September 2021. PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP

A market in northwest Nigeria was the target of a bloody attack, the third in less than a month, Sunday evening October 17: 43 people were killed by armed men belonging to a criminal group in Goronyo, in Sokoto State. “It was a market day and there were a lot of traders”, said Muhammad Bello, spokesman for the government of Sokoto, reached by phone by AFP. Police spokesman Sanusi Abubakar said “The security forces are on site to carry out the investigation”, without further details.

North-west and central Nigeria have for several years been the scene of violence perpetrated by armed groups, known locally as “Bandits”, who attack villages, steal livestock, loot and kidnap against payment of ransoms. Ten days ago, at least 19 people were killed in an attack on a market in another village of Sokoto, in Sabon Birni district. It was in retaliation after eleven people were killed earlier in a market in a nearby village by a vigilante group fighting criminal groups.

For years, a fierce competition for natural resources has opposed transhumant herders and sedentary farmers in these regions of Nigeria, the latter accusing the former of plundering their land with their cattle. Worsened by climate change and the population explosion in this country of 200 million inhabitants, the sporadic violence has led to a serious security crisis, between attacks by heavily armed bandits and endless reprisals between communities.





Land and air offensive

For several weeks, Nigerian army troops have been leading a land and air offensive against bandit camps located in the neighboring state of Zamfara. Some bandits who managed to escape this military operation have established camps in neighboring states, such as Sokoto, where they are increasing the attacks.

To prevent criminal groups from coordinating with each other, telephone networks have been cut by authorities in part of the northwest, sometimes preventing villagers from warning the security forces in the event of an attack. Information about the attacks also takes a long time to reach the media. The Sokoto authorities said in their statement that they had requested “More resources” and “The deployment of more security forces” to deal with this threat.

These criminal groups act a priori without ideological motivation, even if links with jihadist groups in the northeast have been documented for several years and seem to be intensifying for several weeks. The Nigerian army claimed in late September that suspected fighters from the Islamic State in West Africa (Iswap) group and criminals attacked one of their bases in Sokoto State.

Since the end of 2020, criminal gangs have also started targeting schools, kidnapping more than 1,400 students. As a result of these attacks, one million young Nigerians will miss school this year, according to Unicef.

