In Spain, three men were hiding behind novelist Carmen Mola

STORY – At the presentation of the Planeta Prize, the identity of Carmen Mola was revealed. The case shook the world of Spanish publishing and angered feminists.

Madrid

Delicious literary game and fascinating six-hand writing? Or a vulgar strategy of false marketing and vile use of women? The revelation, during the Planeta Prize ceremony last Friday, that three men were hiding behind the female pseudonym of Carmen Mola, continues to fuel the debates in the Spanish editorial community, but also among booksellers or within of the feminist movement.

Alfaguara, the publishing house that published the trilogy of black novels known as The Gypsy Bride, never concealed that the author was not really called Carmen Mola. The editor who received the manuscript spoke openly about it in the summer of 2018: “We only know of this woman, if indeed it is a woman, that what she wanted to tell us”, declared at the time María Fasce to Figaro.

But to this banal recourse to the pseudonym, the authors and the publishing house have added a biography and justifications invented from scratch. Fasce had thus written