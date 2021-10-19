In the middle of the night, his dog barks: all of a sudden, his ceiling cracks and something crashes on his pillow – Hero

A resident of British Columbia, Canada was scared of her life when she discovered a meteorite on her bed. Fortunately more fear than harm.

Since adopting Toby, a rescue dog, Ruth Hamilton has been mad about him and the two friends have quickly become inseparable.

But not long ago, Toby has become much more than an everyday companion, he has become a true hero.

A meteorite falls on his bed

That night, Ruth Hamilton was sleeping quietly when suddenly Toby started barking near her several times. It is almost midnight. Ruth then turns to look at her dog and hears a huge noise just above her head: a meteorite has just fallen on her roof, to cross it and finish her journey on her bed, where she was sleeping a few seconds before turning around thanks to his dog.





Seeing this, Ruth evidently jumped out of bed in panic. His dog then stopped barking, his mission was over, his human was safe. If she was scared, Ruth was not hurt, she just had some debris on her face.

When she later brought up this incident, it was confirmed that this rock was probably a meteorite and that Toby must have heard the noise it made as it entered the atmosphere.

A true hero and above all an unforgettable story.

It is not uncommon for meteorites to pass through the atmosphere. On the other hand, it is much rarer for them to fall in places where they can then be recovered and analyzed. For the moment, scientists are still trying to trace the path that it has taken precisely in order to find out more.

