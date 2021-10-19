Indiana Jones 5 with Harrison Ford postponed for a year

Cradled from an early age by New Hollywood cinema, Vincent Formica very early discovered the works of Martin Scorsese, Coppola, De Palma and Steven Spielberg. Thanks to these cinema godfathers, he will learn to deeply love the 7th art, forging an eclectic cinephilia.

Bad news for fans of the adventurer played by Harrison Ford! Disney has just announced that the 5th film in the franchise has been postponed for a year!

We will have to be patient before seeing Indiana Jones again on the big screen! The 5th feature film in the franchise, which is currently filming, has just been postponed for a year by Disney.





The intrepid archaeologist will therefore not disembark on July 27, 2022 to celebrate Harrison Ford’s 80th birthday! According to Variety, Indy 5 has been postponed to June 30, 2023 in the USA, i.e. June 28, 2023 in our French regions.

The big-eared firm has not communicated an official reason for the postponement. Has the production underestimated the time that the adventurer’s digital rejuvenation will take and wants to take the time to polish the special effects? Indiana Jones 5 is not the only film postponed. Black Panther 2, Thor 4 or Doctor Strange 2 have also been postponed for a few months.

As a reminder, Indiana Jones 5 is directed by James Mangold. It will be worn by Harrison Ford, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson and Thomas Kretschmann.

