    Ingrid Chauvin pays tribute to her daughter, who died at five months of a heart defect

    On October 17, 2013, Ingrid Chauvin and Thierry Peythieu became parents of little Jade. A child the couple loved, but tragically, five months later, the baby died due to a heart defect. If the actress and her husband then managed to overcome their grief and have another child, Tom, five years old today, every October 17 brings back the memory of their little girl.


    This Sunday, eight years later, Ingrid Chauvin posted a poignant message on Instagram. “I think of my daughter every day… but this date of October 17 will always remain special… My thoughts to all those in this same emotion. I embrace you tenderly, ”she wrote in the caption of an animated photo where we can read Jade’s first name in a cloud.

    For his part, Thierry Peythieu also shared a message in memory of the baby. “In the sky there are stars that shine more than others … Today there is one that shines much more than the others … My little star of love … forever …”, posted the director of Tomorrow is ours.

    If they managed to rebuild themselves and build a family after Jade’s death, around little Tom, Ingrid Chauvin and Thierry Peythieu ended up separating, after eight years of marriage.


