Intel imagines getting back into a relationship with Apple, breaking up is never easy

Sometimes it’s hard to come to terms with a relationship breakup, even for a world-famous company.

Intel has racked up a few business losses over the past few years, for example by not integrating into the mobile market. Perhaps the most bitter of defeats was the announcement of Apple’s transition from Intel processors to its own Apple Silicon chips. The American firm has thus broken off a 15-year relationship. It is already a success for Apple which has been able to offer an excellent MacBook Air M1 and which should unveil its MacBook Pro in a few hours.

However, Intel still thinks it can seduce Apple with its future products.





Making Intel processors better than Apple’s

Intel boss Pat Gelsinger was interviewed by Ina Fried, head of tech news for Axios media. During the interview, Ina Fried asks the question of Apple’s departure from Intel’s customers, asking more specifically if Intel has given up on the idea of ​​ever making a comeback in Apple products. For the boss of Intel, nothing is lost, even if he admits the mistakes of his company.

I never give up on the idea that anything doesn’t fit Intel chips. And, you know, hey, you know, our stumbles, you know, Apple decided they could make a better chip themselves. And, you know, they did a pretty good job. So what I have to do is create a better chip than they can make on their own. I hope to recover this part of their business, as well as many others, over time. In the meantime, I have to make sure that our products are better than theirs, that my ecosystem is more open and vibrant than theirs, and that we create more compelling reasons for developers and users to choose Intel products. So I’m going to fight to gain Tim’s trust in this area.

It must all the same be difficult to admit for Intel, specialist and giant of processors that it must now aim to catch up and do better than Apple, still very young in this sector. The Alder Lake architecture slated for launch later this year seems like a good first step.

We must still admit to be wary of the idea of ​​a return of Apple to Intel chips. Apple is not the type to change course every four morning on things as important as the architecture that drives all of its machines. The boss of Intel is obviously not in a position where he can publicly and fully admit that he has given up on the idea of ​​getting the Apple deal again, but hopefully he is fully aware of its low chances.