Intel to showcase its new Alder Lake-S processors on October 27, for a November 4 launch

The announcement and launch of the next processorsin 10 nm, will therefore be in two phases. The announcement of the new processors and new chipsets will take place on October 27, so in a little over a week and the launch of the CPUs and motherboards will take place on November 4. It is therefore on this date that we will know the performance of the new blue chips and that these will be available for sale ./>

As a reminder, Alder Lake-S will take place on an s1700 socket and will initially work with the Z690 chipsets. Chipsets that will bring DDR5 and PCI Express 5.0 for the first time to the mainstream market.





Here are now, as a reminder, the expected specifications of the three K models, but also of the three KF models without iGPU:

the 12600K and therefore the 12600KF will therefore be in 6C + 4c, so 6 Golden Cove cores with HT and 4 Gracemont cores, so 16 Threads in total. The processor will embed 20 MB of L3 cache memory and for the speeds, the 6C will run from 4.5 to 4.9 GHz and the 4c ​​from 3.4 to 3.6 GHz.

For the 12700K and 12700KF we will have 8C + 4c, so 8 Golden Cove cores with HT and 4 Gracemont cores, so 20 Threads in total. The processor will embed 25 MB of L3 cache memory and for speeds, the 8Cs will run at 4.7 5.0 GHz and the 4c ​​at 3.6 3.8 GHz.

Finally the Core i9-12900K and 12900KF, will offer 8C and 8c, so 8 Golden Cove cores with HT and 8 Gracemont cores, so 24 Threads in total. The processor will embed 30 MB of L3 cache memory and for the speeds, the 8C will run from 5.0 to 5.3 GHz and the 8c from 3.7 to 3.9 GHz.