IPhone maker unveils its first automobiles

Previously unthinkable, the fact of moving from the world of tech to that of the automobile (and vice versa) is more and more realistic. We can no longer count the car manufacturers present in specialized digital and connected devices shows, and conversely, some big names in electronics and IT no longer hesitate to try car projects.

But this one already seems more concrete than the others. Foxconn, the huge Chinese company that manufactures iPhones for Apple in particular, has unveiled three concept cars, obviously electric: the Model E sedan (designed in partnership with Pininfarina), the Model C SUV and the Model T bus, which could be on Chinese roads from next year. The SUV would be marketed from 2023 at a very dissuasive price of around € 300,000.















Foxconn, who is teaming up with Fisker, wants to become a major player in the global automotive industry and takes things very seriously. More than 300 million euros were invested in 2020 for the automobile, and the envelope will grow in 2021 and 2022. Above all, the puzzle is starting to come together: with Foxconn, Apple would have an ideal ally to implement its technologies related to the automobile, and Fisker would find himself in a circle of ideal companies to compete with Tesla, the rival officially designated by the manufacturer of Karma.