it is Princess Charlotte who will receive the priceless inheritance of Lady Diana!

Meghan Markle will still be disappointed … If her little Archie was not entitled to the title she hoped for at birth, her little Lilibet will not have better luck. We learn indeed, this week in the columns of Express that inheritance “invaluable” of the late Princess Diana would go to her eldest granddaughter, Charlotte, 6, on the grounds that she was born first.

Charlotte has priority

If Lady Di’s money has already been divided between her two sons, William and Harry, we are interested here in some pieces of the collection of jewels of Princess Diana, which have already been attributed to the young members of the royal family. so that they cherish them as they grow up, explains the tabloid. Little Charlotte will of course be able to choose from among the jewels that are in the palace, but there are already some pieces reserved for her in this private collection.

And most notably the “priceless” Spencer’s tiara, which Diana wore at her marriage to Prince Charles in 1981. Currently, Princess Diana’s younger brother Charles, 9th Earl Spencer, who lives at the Althorp family home, is the one who the guard. This jewel dates back to the 18th century, it has shapes of tulips, volutes and stars encrusted with diamonds. It was given to Diana’s grandmother, Lady Cynthia Spencer, upon her marriage to Viscount Althorp.





And when Charlotte is old enough, she will receive it. A source reports that the “[Prince] William is close to his uncle and has asked if his mother’s namesake tiara can be given to Charlotte someday. William is keenly aware that the Earl has his own daughters, but both agreed that Diana’s iconic piece belonged to her first granddaughter “.

We will see the tiara on her wedding day

While waiting for her wedding day, when protocol will finally allow her to wear her first tiara, the little girl is already playing the princess, with dresses and plastic tiaras. A source indeed assures “Charlotte is more than aware that she’s a princess, and she already has tiaras and plastic dresses to dress up in. It’s very cute.”.

