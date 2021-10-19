The accompanying persons with disabilities (AESH), responsible for assisting disabled children in class, are on strike this Tuesday, October 19, at the call of the inter-union. They denounce the precariousness of their working conditions and demand wage increases and a real civil servant status.

In the Victor Hugo elementary school in Saint-Ouen (Seine-Saint-Denis), Chaker Brahmi sits for about fifteen hours a week, with a little boy with autism, in fifth grade. This boy expresses himself better and better, which is the pride of his AESH.

“Six years of follow-up, and he’s talking now. The other day he spoke, I had tears in my eyes.” Chaker Brahmi, AESH of a CM2 boy to franceinfo

As AESH, his role is to reassure him and to reformulate the teacher’s instructions for him. And little by little, he lets him find his own marks. “At times he says to me ‘you go out of class’, Chaker continues. So I leave the classroom, I stay in the hallway. It’s a pleasure because he wants to work alone! For me, this is an achievement “.

But for such victories, we need the means. “It’s a superb job, but we are poorly regarded”, deplores Chaker’s colleague, Amel El Mohri. She regrets the part-time imposed on AESH, who sometimes have to “share” a student. She considers that an autistic child“needs rituals”.

“If there are two or three AESH on the same child, each one has a different method of functioning, the child is lost, he even gets the names wrong”, she explains. Amel cumulates two contracts, without reaching the minimum wage. The AESH are paid on average 800 euros net, which does not “not allow you to live with dignity”, she explains. Tired of this lack of consideration, she will give up the profession at the end of the year.