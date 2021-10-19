Its buses being used to block Sara and the port, Semop files a complaint against X

The SEMOP, the company in charge of the buses being used to block access to the depots of Sara and the Grand Port Maritime de Guyane has filed a complaint against X. It thus condemns a “abusive and unauthorized use of its buses for these different actions“.

You have surely been able to follow the blockage initiated by the UTG, since yesterday, at the Sara depots and at the Grand Port Maritime de Guyane. Later that day, petrol stations were even closed due to “potential fuel shortage“. These are four buses that are used by the demonstrators to block the various entrances.

To follow up on this information, we contacted SEMOP Agglo’bus, the company in charge of these vehicles. Carla Baltus, the Director-General informs us in this context that “There is an ongoing investigation to determine the culprits because we filed a complaint against X, and this, the same day the blockage began. We condemn these actions”.

SEMOP thus denounces a “abusive and unauthorized use of its buses for these different actions.”

“They came very early in the morning, just before starting the shift”

The general manager then tells how some of their drivers were able to steal these different buses: “They came very early in the morning, just before the start of duty, and made the security guard believe that they were leaving a little earlier than expected and then they left with the buses without our knowledge.”.

Xavier Nelson, communications officer for the Caravan for Freedom movement, explained to us yesterday that “we have members of the UTG, the majority union in Guyana, in all trades and in all companies. We therefore necessarily have drivers with us who were able to help us carry out this action.”.





“The entire network is impacted”

These fewer buses on the SEMOP networks also caused a major disruption to traffic: “the entire network is impacted because we have fewer vehicles so necessarily we have lines where we try to adjust according to populations, number of users and peak hours… we juggle with schedules. We have lines where you have, for example, school trips where there are peaks. If one in two or three buses is missing, you probably have students who end up on the ground… ”, Comments Carla Baltus.

This finally ensures: “We are doing everything we can to collect our buses. Afterwards, we do not control the deadlines for the moment”.