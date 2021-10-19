Izïa Higelin celebrates what would have been the 81st birthday of her father Jacques … Travis Barker’s marriage proposal to Kourtney Kardashian was filmed …

October 19, 2021

Snoop Dogg accused of posting video on Instagram without permission

Snoop Dogg is targeted for legal action over a video posted to his Instagram account. According to Billboard, the rapper shared footage of a protester attempting to climb a Manhattan apartment building that houses the offices of JPMorgan Chase bank. Except that according to FreedomNews.tv, the artist does not have the rights to the rushes and he broadcast a video identical in every way to the one created by the news site… and removing all their credits! According to the complaint, it is Snoop Dogg himself who posts most of the videos on his social networks, so he is directly responsible.

The interpreter of Drop It Like It’s Hot has not yet commented on the case and the video is still available on his Instagram account.





