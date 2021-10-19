Jade (Koh-Lanta): Engagement broken with Olivier, new lover … Photos and explanations

Jade impressed viewers during her very first appearance on Koh Lanta, during the seventh season called Palawan and from which she emerged a winner in 2007. Two years later, in 2009, the beauty finished a finalist in the Return of the heroes… and here it is back in 2021 in the All Stars edition celebrating the 20th anniversary of the TF1 survival game, Koh-Lanta, The Legend. Between his victory 14 years ago and today, water has flowed under the bridges, especially on the side of his private life.

At the time, Jade was in a relationship with a certain Olivier. The lovers had known each other on a dating site before finally meeting in Guadeloupe. For his part, he was 37 years old while the adventurer was 26 years old. An age difference of 11 years which worried Olivier a little … Everything flew quickly for a beautiful serenity and the couple even had as a project the opening of a sports complex in Morocco. Also, in February 2009, the beautiful announced great news to our colleagues in the magazine Public : her upcoming wedding ! “We wanted to take one more step … engagement, it’s a strong commitment, she had launched. The fact that Olivier proposed marriage to me is fabulous!“





Radio silence ever since. In story on Instagram Monday, October 18, 2021, during a question / answer session with her subscribers, Jade was asked about Olivier. She thus reveals that she is no longer in a relationship with him. And the mother of a little Sanah (3 years old) to specify: “My daughter’s father is not Olivier!“The opportunity also to say a little more about her loves: Jade is not a heart to take! She shares two photos ofa handsome man with brown hair and a graying beard and with blue eyes, which she presents as his daughter’s dad. Finally, while an Internet user asks if she is still in a relationship with him, she answers in the affirmative.

Between his first participation in Koh Lanta and today, Jade broke off her engagement with Olivier, found love in the arms of her companion current and became the mother of an adorable little girl. Besides, leaving Sanah for Koh-Lanta, The Legend has been “hard“, especially as they are”very fusional“.”I breastfed her for a very long time. I was his blanket, his pacifier and his bottle, she confides to Star TV. Leaving was a way to cut the cord. When I got back, the first thing she did was get a feed.“