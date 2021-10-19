James Bond: a new record for Dying can wait at the box office

Born in the year of Roger Moore’s farewell, moved by Daniel Craig. Failing to work in a tuxedo and own the craziest gadgets, the James Bond saga has almost no secrets for him. From performers to movies, credits and 007’s favorite drink recipe.

Released on October 6 in our theaters, “Dying Can Wait” this weekend became the sixth film to reach the 2 million admissions mark since the start of the pandemic. But he is the fastest of them to get there.

Dying can wait… but not the records. Not content to sign the best start for a film at the French box office since the start of the pandemic, the new James Bond took advantage of the weekend to become the fastest to reach and exceed the 2 million spectator mark in French cinemas.





This Sunday evening, October 17, Cary Joji Fukunaga’s film, which marks Daniel Craig’s farewell to the role of 007, accumulated 2,057,893 admissions. He thus joins Tenet, Adieu les cons, Kaamelott, Dune and Bac Nord, previous feature films to have crossed the threshold of 2 million since the appearance of Covid-19 and the upheavals it has caused.

But it only took twelve days for Mourir can wait, against a little less than a month for Dune and Kaamelott, to reach this milestone. The new James Bond seems to be on course to join them and overtake them at the top of the box office in 2021.

WHAT PLACE IN SAGA 007?

On the scale of the results of the 007 saga in France, Mourir can wait is currently twenty-third, between Killing is not playing and Permit to kill, which it should soon overtake. Because only two opuses have finished their respective races with less than two million entries on the counter (On Her Majesty’s Secret Service and Killing is not playing), and the latest one will therefore not be one of the exceptions.

However, it will be very difficult for him to succeed in dethroning Skyfall, champion of the franchise in France with its 6,996,996 admissions. But he could hope to come and titillate the 3,182,602 spectators of Casino Royale, the lowest total of the Daniel Craig era so far. Which would be a great way to come full circle.