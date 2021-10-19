Jean-Michel Aulas takes stock of the start of the season

6th after 10 days of Ligue 1 and off to a good start in the Europa League, Olympique Lyonnais has had its ups and downs at the start of the season. President Jean-Michel Aulas takes stock of these first months of the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

After a very complicated first month of competition, Olympique Lyonnais is gradually raising its head. 6th after 10 days and at the top of his Europa League group, he is rather on an ascending phase. “I think it was a difficult start. We solved a number of issues in the league and started the C3 well, so I think yes, the start of the season is successful, asserted Jean-Michel Aulas in an interview with OLTV. We’re going to ramp up. We ended the transfer window well, even if it was very hard. ”





Despite the first shocks when the competition started, the president of OL is confident for the future. “No, I was never afraid. We had defined the profile of the coach (Peter Bosz), we knew him. Everyone I interviewed was in awe of him, he said. We prepared things well, even if the results weren’t there right away. He chose his staff, which is not nothing, plus those who stayed to make the connection. We wanted things to go very well between the coach and the sporting director, which is the case. There is a relationship of trust between the various parties, and so far the facts prove us right. “

“We have to win a title this year”

The return of the supporters to the Rhone enclosure is one of the great satisfactions of this beginning of the year. An osmosis seems to be created between the fans and the group of Bosz. “It’s fantastic. We went through those two years when we were mistreated. Their return is a second life, the return of new ambitions. We thought a lot and listened to the suggestions. We changed our way of seeing things. things. Watching these happy fans energizes the players, assures Jean-Michel Aulas. They are aware of this and we see a more direct relationship with them. The entertainment in the stands is tremendous. We tell ourselves that we have all the elements to reach the highest point. We must thank the groups of supporters. It’s going well and I think it’s one more element that will allow us to achieve our goals. We have to win a title this year.“