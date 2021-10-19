Jean-Paul Rouve reveals the origin of his son’s very original first name

What a pleasure to join these adventures, adapted from the writings of René Goscinny. It’s very simple, since his earliest childhood, Jean-Paul Rouve has been passionate about the stories of Little Nicolas. So when Julien Rappeneau offered him the role of the father of the family, in a new part filmed for the big screen, a broad smile appeared on the face of the actor. “I was in a bookstore in Dunkirk called At Demey, it was in the basement, there was the youth department with a rotating display, he remembers on the set of the show C to You, on France 5. And I remember that first book my godmother gave me.“





It’s true that it’s part of my unconscious

Movie heroes Little Nicolas’ Treasure, in which he gives the reply to Audrey Lamy, Pierre Arditi and Ilan Debrabant, Jean-Paul Rouve is imbued with these characters with whom he grew up. Alceste, the great greedy, Rufus and his whistle, Agnan, the darling of the mistress and Clotaire, the dunce of the class. It is besides the latter, accustomed to the cap of donkey, which inspired in the actor the first name of his son – a young budding artist. “Not only, he specifies to Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine, October 18, 2021. But it’s true that it’s part of my unconscious, my universe, Goscinny. Verry much. I have a lot of admiration for him.“

Very discreet when it comes to his secret garden, Jean-Paul Rouve was in a relationship for several years with the novelist Bénédicte Martin. Their son, Clotaire, 14, recently participated in the filming of the show Burger Quiz and appeared, with his face uncovered, on the set of TMC. But will he appear by surprise in the film Little Nicolas’ treasure, with his dear father? To find out, it will be necessary to rush, in dark rooms, as soon as the feature film by Julien Rappeneau comes out, on October 20. More than a few hours of patience …