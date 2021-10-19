Jeff Bezos suspected of lying under oath during House hearing

Jeff Bezos, founder and ex-CEO of Amazon, would he have lied under oath on July 29, 2020? In any case, this is what five American representatives suspect, who are now calling his successor Andy Jassy to account.

At issue: a new Reuters survey published last week. She denounces the potentially anti-competitive practices of the e-commerce giant Amazon. The company reportedly used research and sales data from individual sellers on its platform to help develop its own brand products. A practice to which the boss of the company Jeff Bezos had however denied engaging in when he testified under oath before Congress in 2020 …

Citing the Reuters report, a group of members of Congress sent a letter to current Amazon CEO Andy Jassy on Sunday threatening to ask the Justice Department to open a criminal investigation.

“At best, this report confirms that Amazon officials deceived the Committee”, write lawmakers in a copy of the letter shared with the newspaper New York Post. “At worst, it shows that they may have lied to Congress in possible violation of federal criminal law.”





Amazon denies en bloc

Following the accusations, an Amazon spokesperson denied, and said media reports were inaccurate. “Amazon and its executives did not mislead the committee, and we have denied and sought to correct the record on inaccurate news reports, writes the spokesperson in an email to the New York Post. As we have previously stated, we have an internal policy, which goes beyond that of any other retailer known to us, that prohibits the use of individual seller data to develop Amazon private label products. “

In the letter from the lawmakers, Amazon Associate General Counsel Nate Sutton, who testified in 2019, General Counsel David Zapolsky and Vice President of Public Policy Brian Huseman are also cited.

Amazon is currently facing antitrust regulators in the United States, the European Union and India, all of whom are investigating the company for allegedly using its size to crush the competition.

“It is the third-party sellers who bear the initial costs and uncertainties when introducing new products; by just spotting them, Amazon manages to sell products once they have been tested for success., wrote Federal Trade Commission official Lina Khan in 2017. The anti-competitive implications here seem clear “.