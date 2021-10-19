More

    Jeff Bezos suspected of lying under oath during House hearing

    Jeff Bezos, founder and ex-CEO of Amazon, would he have lied under oath on July 29, 2020? In any case, this is what five American representatives suspect, who are now calling his successor Andy Jassy to account.

    At issue: a new Reuters survey published last week. She denounces the potentially anti-competitive practices of the e-commerce giant Amazon. The company reportedly used research and sales data from individual sellers on its platform to help develop its own brand products. A practice to which the boss of the company Jeff Bezos had however denied engaging in when he testified under oath before Congress in 2020 …


