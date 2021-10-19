Jefferson’s statue soon to be removed from New York City Hall

If these debunkings seem legitimate in the eyes of some, politicians and historians are also worried about an endless race in the “cancel culture“. New York has yet to decide where to relocate the bulky statue.

Founding father of the United States but owner of slaves, Thomas Jefferson will no longer dominate the city councils of New York City: a city committee has voted to remove his statue from the council chamber, a new symbol of the historic debate that agitates United States. The statue, sculpted in 1833 by the French Pierre-Jean David d’Angers, has stood since 1915 in a gallery in the Great Hall of City Hall, in the south of Manhattan Island.

Read alsoFrédéric Beigbeder: “The delirium of censorship comes from” cancel culture “”

But on Monday, October 18, the New York City Public Planning Commission unanimously approved the removal of this iconic piece over two meters tall, responding to a long-standing demand for black elected officials and Latinos who pointed to the slavery past of the third President of the United States (1801-1809), one of the authors of the country’s Declaration of Independence.

“It puts me in a deeply unpleasant position to know that we are sitting in the presence of a statue paying homage to a slave owner, who fundamentally believed that people like me did not deserve the same rights and freedoms that he pointed out. in the Declaration of IndependenceSaid on Monday an African-American elected councilor, Adrienne Adams.

Read also“The Catholic martyrs, prime targets for the“ cancel culture ”in France”

Often presented as a spirit of the Enlightenment, Thomas Jefferson nevertheless owned more than 600 slaves and had six children by one of them, Sally Hemings. The debate over American tutelary figures is old, and the first calls to remove the Jefferson statue from the council chamber in New York date back to the early 2000s.

SEE ALSO – These historic statues that could be unbolted





“Cancel culture”

The controversies took more force with the Black Lives Matter movement and especially after the outbreak of protests in the United States after the death of George Floyd, a black man killed by a white police officer in May 2020 in Minneapolis. Several monuments representing Thomas Jefferson had been vandalized and the movement had repercussions even in other countries, where historical figures suffered the same fate because of their colonial past.

In 2019, Jefferson’s own town, Charlottesville, Virginia, decided to stop celebrating the birthday of this illustrious politician with a holiday. If these debunkings seem legitimate in the eyes of some, politicians and historians are also worried about an endless race in the “cancel culture“.

Read alsoThierry Lentz and the statue of Napoleon in Rouen: “It is indeed respect for our history that is at stake”

Sign that the subject remains very delicate, the commission of public planning of New York has not decided where to relocate the statue which has become cumbersome. Before the vote, one of the options on his agenda was a loan “long-term“To the New York Historical Society,”to protect the work and offer the possibility of exhibiting it with a historical and educational contextualization», Wrote the commission. A solution “win-winHarvard historian and professor Annette Gordon-Reed, author of numerous works on Jefferson, commented on Twitter. An exhibition with historical explanations would be a positive solution for her, which “would serve the needs of history“.

A few days before the vote, a group of historians had written on their side to the commission asking that the statue not leave City Hall and be moved to the “governors room», Where it was from 1834 to 1915. They recalled in particular that the statue had been given to the city by a Jewish naval officer, Uriah Levy, to pay tribute to Jefferson’s commitment to religious freedom.

Read alsoUnbolting of the statue of Josephine: the cry of anger of the historian Patrice Gueniffey

In an editorial, the New York-based Daily News also expressed its doubts. Thomas Jefferson “understood that this horrible institution (slavery) was corrupting but at the same time, he took advantage of it», Agrees the newspaper. Corn “if a statue of Jefferson has no place in City Hall, then so is that of George Washington, who had 577 human beingsAnd gave its name to the nation’s capital as well as countless counties, neighborhoods and parks across the United States.