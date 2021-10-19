Jehanne Rousseau, founder of the Spiders studio (Greedfall), receives two major distinctions

Founder of the French video game development studio Spiders, Jehanne Rousseau is a major actress in the French video game industry. To reward her for her work, two distinctions from the world of culture were presented to her.

Already named personality of the year at the Video Game Pegasus, Jehanne Rousseau has not finished with the distinctions. Last week, it was the Ministry of Culture and the association 100 Women of Culture who presented him with an award for his work and his investment in video games.

Friday, October 15, the Ministry of Culture awarded Jehanne Rousseau the medal of knight of the National Order of Merit. She is the second woman in the video game industry to receive this award. And who better to hand it over? Muriel Tramis, first medalist and renowned for her work in video games, notably writing many games in the 90s (the trilogy Gobliins, but also Adibou!). If the Ministry of Culture rewards Jehanne Rousseau for his career and his commitment to video games, it is not the only entity to have given him a distinction this week. Indeed, the co-founder of the studio Spiders (Greedfall, Bound by Flame or The Technomancer) is one of the 100 winners of the 100 Women of Culture of the Year 2021 prize. A prize awarded by the association 100 Women of Culture, which goes beyond personal recognition:





I have the honor this year to be one of the winners of the 100 women of culture, alongside several of my colleagues in the Video Game industry … Beyond personal recognition, I am very happy that the JV be recognized on the same basis as the other arts. pic.twitter.com/oAd4r9jueh – Rousseau Jehanne (@JehanneRousseau) October 15, 2021

If she co-founded the Spiders studio in 2008, that’s not the only thing that can be summed up when talking about her career. A regular speaker in video game salons, she believes that video games are much more than entertainment: it is a language that makes it easier to offer experiences, trips and adventures. Another witness to her investment, she was elected personality of the year 2020 at the Pegasus video game. During this ceremony, Jehanne Rousseau announces the opening of the Video Games Grant, or JV Grant: it helps students join a school related to the field of video games.

If it is certain that Jehanne Rousseau has not finished talking about her for her investment in the video game, he is sure to find her again next year: his studio Spiders must release his next game, entitled SteelRising. It sets its scene in the 18th century, in a France terrorized by Louis XVI and his army of automatons.