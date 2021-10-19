Jehanne Rousseau from Spiders awarded by the French Ministry of Culture – News

Two cultural organizations were interested in Jehanne Rousseau’s career and wished to reward the commitment of the one who is also part of the Video Game Grant project. The co-founder of the Spiders studio in 2008 was therefore chosen by the Ministry of Culture to receive the Chevalière medal of the National Order of Merit, the second national order after the Legion of Honor. As a symbol, the medal was presented to him by Muriel Tramis, also recognized designer and signet ring of the Legion of Honor. The day before, Jehanne Rousseau had been distinguished among the 100 Women of Culture of the Year 2021 by the Association Femmes de Culture. Before her, it was Éric Chahi who had been made a Knight of the National Order of Merit on May 7, but Jehanne Rousseau is only the second woman in video games to be honored by the State after … Muriel Tramis in 2018.





“The important thing is not so much that I am the second, but above all that I am not the last! Obviously, Culture is starting to think that video games are also a creative and artistic space and this is good news for the future. We’ve been trying to convince them for years that video games are extremely rich and varied, that French creation is extremely dynamic. We have young talents who are just waiting to have their turn and it is time for the ministry to help us with education“, declared Jehanne Rousseau at the microphone of Ouest-France, present during the ceremony. Note that Jehanne Rousseau had already received the distinction of personality of the year in 2020 during the Pegasus ceremony.

With Spiders, a studio which since 2019 has been part of the Nacon family, this passionate fantasy has been involved in the creation of titles like Faery: Legends of Avalon, Of Orcs and Men, March: War Logs, Bound by Flame, The Technomancer, Greedfall and now SteelRising. To learn more about Jehanne Rousseau’s career, a portrait was dedicated to him last year on the CNC website.