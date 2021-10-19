Jesta Hillmann pregnant with her 3rd child? An image calls out, it emerges from the silence

The new season of Moms & Famous is currently broadcasting on TFX and the cast is in the middle of a promotional tour. But Monday, October 18, 2021, the time was rather for entertainment with a shooting between mothers. Stephanie Clerbois, Emilie Nef Naf, Kelly helard, Camille Froment, Sarah machet, Maeva Martinez and Jesta Hillmann all made the trip to Paris with their children to capture sweet moments together. Part of the shoot was also intended to be more glamorous since the designer Christophe Guillarmé lent dresses to the candidates, who posed together like professionals. Jesta Hillmann’s outfit, however, made him the subject of rumors.

Indeed, after unveiling behind the scenes of the photoshoot in an Instagram story, the mother of Juliann (2 years) and Adriann (8 months) was suspected of being pregnant with a third child ! And for good reason, in the images, she appears with a small round belly. Jesta Hillmann was quick to react. “During the shoot, I have a dress, well it was not very smart, but I have a dress with frills on the front“, she indicated. And to add:”Suddenly, since I’m in profile, well the frills it looks like it gives me a stomach. Well, I have a real belly, but not a belly like that, and not a pregnant belly. I’m not pregnant, but not at all, but really, really not. Believe me !“





Jesta Hillmann took advantage of her speech to return to another subject that seems to annoy her: the rumors saying she is separated from her husband Benoît Assadi. “Apparently with Benoît we are on the verge of breaking up … All this because I have made stories where I no longer had my wedding and engagement rings. So in fact I went to the Spa, I had a massage, I had taken off all my jewelry. I just put my rings neatly away and didn’t take them out because I forgot what, that’s all. And frankly, there is nothing more interesting to say than ‘Jesta and Benoît on the verge of breaking up?’“, she asked herself to finally put an end to her exchanges with her community:”You have exhausted me !! Until tomorrow.“