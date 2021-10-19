John Wick without Keanu Reeves: the prequel series welcomes another star in the lead role

Mel Gibson lands the lead role in “The Continental”, the prequel series that will explore the origin of the “John Wick” action films.

Metropolitan FilmExport

The prequel series John Wick has found its main actor! Our colleagues from Deadline reveal that it is Mel Gibson who will lend his features to Cormac, the protagonist of The Continental, which will soon be broadcast on the Starz networks.





80s cinema superstar and action film icon (Lethal Weapon, Mad Max …), Mel Gibson has been crossing the desert for several years, after being blacklisted from Hollywood studios due to personal setbacks and comments. garbage, especially anti-Semites.

The series will take place in the 70s in New York; it will follow the adventures of Winston, the character played in the films by Ian McShane, then a young hired killer learning the trade. The synopsis does not yet reveal whether Mel Gibson will play Winston’s mentor, or an antoganist.

let’s remember that The Continental will be broadcast over three evenings next year on Starz. The fourth part of the adventures of John wick is also filming, still with Keanu Reeves in the title role!