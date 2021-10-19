Justice orders the lifting of blockades in front of Pierre Zobda Quit hospital

Justice asks the unions who oppose the control of the health pass to put an end to the obstacles. Decision rendered yesterday afternoon (October 18, 2021).

Touched but not sunk, this is how we could translate the reaction of the health unions at the end of this court decision.

The court finally heard the request of the management of the University Hospital of Martinique. He believes that illicit disturbances have been caused around hospitals. He asks the unions which oppose the control of the health pass to put an end to the obstacles. A request which is accompanied by a financial penalty of around € 500 per day and per union.

In addition, the request for mediation, however accepted by the management and the unions, was rejected by the courts. Maître Georges Emmanuel Germany, lawyer for the inter-union, attacks in particular the director of the CHUM. For him, it is the presence of the gendarmes in front of the hospital that hinders access to care.

Maître Georges Emmanuel Germany intends to file an appeal with the administrative court.

On the union side, Serge Aribo, one of its leaders, considers that there is “a collusion between justice and other institutions of the Republic“. According to the trade unionist, this week will be decisive for the hospital.”A choice will have to be made between access to care for the sick or the application of this law on compulsory vaccination and the health pass “.

He cites the example of the Maurice Despinoy hospital (formerly Colson psychiatric hospital), “which to allow continuity of care, no longer requires the pass, due to the limited number of unvaccinated caregivers“, for the moment.

“All the actors concerned by the current crisis situation will be called upon, whether they wish it or not, to work together”

In reaction to the serious incidents of last Friday, the Regional Union of Liberal Doctors of Martinique (URML), condemns the violence that punctuated the day in the grounds of the Pierre Zobda Quitman hospital.



