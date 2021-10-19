Kaamelott: A fan enters the record books thanks to the film!

Postponed several times and awaited for more than 10 years, the film Kaamelott: Premier Volet was finally released in theaters on July 21. The latter worked well, but it was a fan that got the film into the Guinness Book of Records.

A follow-up to the television series which ended in 2009 unseen airing, Kaamelott: First Stream recounts Arthur’s return to the Kingdom of Logres, led by Lancelot du Lac. The film’s arrival in theaters motivated one viewer to beat a world record, that of the same film the most seen in the cinema. This crazy challenge was taken on by Arnaud klein, a 34-year-old freelance editor and videographer, who viewed the film 204 times in less than two months at the Opéraims cinema in Reims. A crazy performance, which even earned the record holder a visit from Alexandre Astier, who accompanied him during the 202nd viewing. In total, that’s 24,240 minutes spent in the cinema, which was not without consequences. Arnaud Klein thus indicated having repeatedly lost track of time and lost quite a bit of weight. However, he indicated that he still found things hidden in the pictures after dozens of views, highlighting the visual richness of the film.

That this joke went through to the end, it makes me howl with laughter, said Arnaud Klein to our colleagues from France 3 Champagne-Ardenne It was not Kaamelott who broke the world record: it was me. But, it is well marked Kaamelott. In the diploma, they are very factual: what record, how many, who, and where. I admit that there is a small pinch, I would have liked it to be marked. But everyone knows what film it was made for.

After evaluation by the authorities of the Guinness Book of Records, the performance has therefore been validated, making Arnaud Klein the record holder in the “most cinema productions attended of the same film” category. In three weeks, he will receive three diplomas, which he will give to his parents, to Alexandre Astier, and to the Opéraims cinema.

