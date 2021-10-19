“Kaamelott” dethrones “Avengers Endgame” in the Guinness Book of Records

“Kaamelott” enters the book of records, thanks to Arnaud Klein, the fan of the Alexandre Astier saga who made himself known this summer by going to see the film 204 times.

Kaamelott – First Stream officially became this week the most viewed film in theaters by a single individual. Arnaud Klein, the fan of the Alexandre Astier saga who made himself known this summer by going to see the film 204 times, announced this week that he had won his bet.





“Kaamelott officially enters the record books, dethroning Avengers Endgame! Thanks again to everyone for your support, I couldn’t have done it without you, “he wrote on Twitter.” The frame will arrive in about three weeks. Can’t wait to take the picture with it! “

Despite his 204 views, Arnaud Klein intends to see the film again next month: “The Blu-ray will be released on November 24 and I can’t wait to be able to see it with the director’s comments and especially the associated bonuses”, had- he indicated to Allocine.

Released last July, Kaamelott – First Stream is the biggest success of French cinema this year, with 2.6 million admissions. Set ten years after the events recounted in the series, this adventure comedy tinged with heroic fantasy has been acclaimed by fans of the Arthurian saga of Alexandre Astier, which has two other parts planned to be released in the coming years.