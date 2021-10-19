Kanye West has officially changed his name: find out what the rapper wants to be called

We’re going to have to remove the name Kanye West from your memory. The American rapper got what he wanted: to change his surname. It is now a done deal. Find out about his new name.

Kanye West? It’s finish ! Last August, the one who shared the life of Kim Kardashian had made public his request for a name change. Evoking “personal reasons”, the rapper finally got what he wanted since Judge Michelle Williams Court in Los Angeles confirmed on Monday, October 18 that the artist had indeed changed his surname, according to information from AFP. From now onWe’ll have to call Heartless’s interpreter, Ye. The last name is over, just two letters. Exit Kanye Omari West. According to Deadline, this name would be “used especially in ecclesiastical or literary language”.

In the United States, many media see this name change as a way to draw a final line on his life before, especially his past with Kim Kardashian. In the process of divorce with the beautiful brunette, her last years were the scene of many excesses, of which her race for the American presidential elections was the climax. Indeed, the rapper was diagnosed with bipolar. A daily life that Kim Kardashian would not have supported and which would have depressed a little more the one who had already released in 2018, an album called Ye.

A trademark already registered under its new name

But Ye is nonetheless a businessman who knows where the money can fall in the thousands. Indeed, according to information from the American media, TMZ, the company owned by the rapper has already filed legal documents in order to register the trademark “Ye”. The reason ? To finance “sanitary masks for protection against viral infections”. Yes, Americans will be able to own anti-Covid masks from the singer’s brand. More elegant and more “fashion”, will Ye’s masks invade his country? His new name should already be well understood by everyone …

