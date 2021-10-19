Kate Middleton in total red look: she is causing a sensation with a turtleneck

Once again, Kate Middleton’s style has taken its toll. During a charity event held this Tuesday, October 19 in London, the Duchess of Cambridge appeared dressed in a total red look full of vitamins.

Is it autumn and its gradient of warm colors that inspire the Duchess of Cambridge? This Tuesday, Kate Middleton appeared wearing a total red look as she attended a charity event organized by the Forward Trust and dedicated to addiction. Stylish as usual, she had chosen a bright red turtleneck sweater, matched with a long pleated skirt in the same color. Side accessories, Kate Middleton had opted for a camel bag and a pair of pumps of the same shade. The Duchess wore her signature hairstyle, namely hair pulled back into a long, shiny and voluminous mane, as well as understated makeup, which was purposely overshadowed by the sheen of the outfit. Lately, Kate Middleton has been sporting some flashy colors, whether it’s her sleek green look when attending a climate event on October 13, or her fuchsia suit on a visit to Ulster University, September 29. Obviously in her momentum, the Duchess therefore quite naturally continued her color chart with this total red look that did not fail to infuse the right dose of vitamins into the greyness of autumn.

Kate Middleton, style icon?

If her dress style has been appreciated for years, Kate Middleton has scored points in recent weeks, by daring more daring outfits than usual. The highlight of her fashion journey is probably on the page of September 28, when she attended the premiere of the latest James Bond, No time to die. The Duchess had set the red carpet on fire, wearing a long dress with golden filaments.

