Kate Middleton in total red look: she is causing a sensation with a turtleneck

Once again, Kate Middleton’s style has taken its toll. During a charity event held this Tuesday, October 19 in London, the Duchess of Cambridge appeared dressed in a total red look full of vitamins.
Is it autumn and its gradient of warm colors that inspire the Duchess of Cambridge? This Tuesday, Kate Middleton appeared wearing a total red look as she attended a charity event organized by the Forward Trust and dedicated to addiction. Stylish as usual, she had chosen a bright red turtleneck sweater, matched with a long pleated skirt in the same color. Side accessories, Kate Middleton had opted for a camel bag and a pair of pumps of the same shade. The Duchess wore her signature hairstyle, namely hair pulled back into a long, shiny and voluminous mane, as well as understated makeup, which was purposely overshadowed by the sheen of the outfit. Lately, Kate Middleton has been sporting some flashy colors, whether it’s her sleek green look when attending a climate event on October 13, or her fuchsia suit on a visit to Ulster University, September 29. Obviously in her momentum, the Duchess therefore quite naturally continued her color chart with this total red look that did not fail to infuse the right dose of vitamins into the greyness of autumn.
Kate Middleton, style icon?
If her dress style has been appreciated for years, Kate Middleton has scored points in recent weeks, by daring more daring outfits than usual. The highlight of her fashion journey is probably on the page of September 28, when she attended the premiere of the latest James Bond, No time to die. The Duchess had set the red carpet on fire, wearing a long dress with golden filaments.
Kate Middleton
2/21 –
Kate Middleton
Catherine (Kate) Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, sponsor of the Forward Trust, arrives at an event organized by the trust to launch the charity's 'Take Action Against Addiction' campaign in London, UK on October 19, 2021.
Catherine Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge – World premiere of the film "James Bond – No Time to Die" at the Royal Albert Hall in London on September 28, 2021.
Catherine Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge – World premiere of the film "James Bond – No Time to Die" at the Royal Albert Hall in London on September 28, 2021.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge at the world premiere of the film "James Bond – No Time to Die" at the Royal Albert Hall in London on September 28, 2021.
Kate Middleton and Prince William
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine (Kate) Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a visit to Magee University in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, UK, where they meet nursing students.
Catherine (Kate) Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives for a visit to Magee University in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, UK, where she meets nursing students.
Catherine (Kate) Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives for a visit to Magee University in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, UK, where she meets nursing students.
Kate Middleton and Prince William
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, surrounded by students from Heathlands School, during a visit to the Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew for the 'Generation Earthshot' event in London on the 13th October 2021.
Catherine (Kate) Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge – First Earthshot Awards Ceremony at Palace Alexandra in London on October 17, 2021.
Catherine (Kate) Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge – First Earthshot Awards Ceremony at Palace Alexandra in London on October 17, 2021.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine (Kate) Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge – First Earthshot Awards Ceremony at Alexandra Palace in London on October 17, 2021.
Catherine (Kate) Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, sponsor of the Forward Trust, at an event organized by the trust to launch the charity's "Take Action Against Addiction" campaign in London, UK on October 19, 2021.