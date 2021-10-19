Kia EV6 test: the Tesla Model Y in the sights

8

TEST // Kia launches its first electric model on a dedicated platform. The EV6 crossover is better equipped than ever to take on Tesla and its Model Y, notably thanks to its maximum range of 528 km.

For the most advanced manufacturers in terms of electrification, the time has come for the transition to platforms dedicated to electric cars, like the MEB for the Volkswagen group, or the CMF-EV at the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. As for the HMG group (Hyundai Motor Group), it is the E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform) which was developed and recently inaugurated by Hyundai and its Ioniq 5. It is now Kia’s turn to launch its first electric model on this dedicated platform, in this case the EV6.

The “Tiger Nose” grille gives way to the “Digital Tiger Face”.

A style apart Presented as a crossover, the EV6 is quite imposing. It is 4.68 m long, almost as long as the Ford Mustang Mach-E (4.71 m) and Tesla Model Y (4.75 m). That’s more than the Volkswagen ID.4 (4.58m), Hyundai Ioniq 5 (4.64m) and Skoda Enyaq (4.65m). However, like a Jaguar I-Pace, it is lower than these SUVs, with a height of 1.55m.

Relatively low, the EV6 is not a true SUV.

The lines of the EV6 are quite unique. Its front panel breaks with the codes to which Kia had accustomed us and now welcomes the new logo of the brand. Its plunging hood, flush door handles and large 19 or 20 ”rims reinforce the personality of the EV6, but the most astonishing remains the rear face.

Kia renews the exterior styling of its models.

Thus, the tailgate is crossed by a light strip above a concave surface, while a spoiler overhangs the whole. On board, it is the double-spoke steering wheel and the floating center console that bring a touch of originality to an otherwise fairly classic cabin. However, Kia innovates with its choice of materials, the upholstery of the EV6 being made of fabric from recycled plastic and artificial leather.

On this GT-line version, the dashboard is adorned with a 3D printed insert.

The presentation is unfortunately not the most flattering, with hard plastics that we hoped a little less present at this level of the range, without demerit. The habitability benefits from this new platform, allowing a very large wheelbase (2.90 m), with a particularly generous space for the rear passengers. In addition, the floor is flat.

The habitability / size ratio of the EV6 is very good.

As an option, rear passengers can take advantage of a domestic power outlet (230 V), capable of delivering a maximum power of 3.6 kW. The EV6 battery can indeed power external devices (V2L) or other vehicles (V2V).

The interior power outlet is located under the rear seat.

Unfortunately, the cargo volume is not that flattering. It is indeed necessary to be satisfied with 490 l under shelf (1300 l bench folded down), which is not enough considering the dimensions of the EV6.





Bench folded down.



Bench raised. enlarge

This space is supplemented by a second box under the front hood (“frunk”), with a volume of 52 l on the two-wheel drive versions or 20 l for the four-wheel drive versions.

A compartment is accessible under the front hood, with a volume of 52 l on this rear-wheel drive version.

Efficient interfaces, but not revolutionary The dashboard accommodates two screens of 12.3 ”each, connected within a slightly curved frame. The central touchscreen, used for infotainment, is not entirely new. We already knew its interface, which is still generally pleasant. However, a lot of information is displayed and a little familiarization time is therefore necessary.

A row of tactile keys takes place under the screen.

Below this screen, there is a row of touch controls that allow you to select the interface menus. The choice of touch allows you to change the display of this strip, in order to adjust the ventilation. Two physical dials are also present, and although the set is not as practical as traditional controls, everything is still fairly easy to use. The second screen, dedicated to instrumentation, does not revolutionize its field either. However, it turns out to be quite readable and easy to learn. However, we regret that it is not possible to display the navigation map on this interface.

The display is quite clear.

Finally, depending on the version, a head-up display in augmented reality completes this endowment. While it can display a lot of information, the use of augmented reality is after all limited. It is used to indicate the vehicle being followed when using the adaptive cruise control, for example, on a relatively small area of ​​the windshield. Heavy, but not bad to drive At the wheel, Kia told us that this EV6 was slightly more dynamic than its cousin Hyundai Ioniq 5. Despite a stingy direction in feedback, the EV6 is quite pleasant to drive. Comfort is not sacrificed for all that, even with 20 “rims. However, you can feel the large mass of the machine (around 2 t). Suddenly, the 168 kW (229 hp) and 350 Nm of the rear-wheel drive version They are not too much. They offer quite correct performance, with a 0 to 100 km / h announced in 7.3 s. Those in a hurry can opt for the all-wheel drive version, which adds a second electric motor on the The combined power then drops to 239 kW (325 hp) and the torque to 605 Nm, for 0 to 100 km / h in 5.2 seconds. Finally, a sporty version EV6 GT will be offered, with 585 hp. It announces a 0 to 100 km / h in just 3.5 s, two tenths less than the Tesla Model Y Performance and Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, for example. In addition, the latter omit the first 30 centimeters in their calculation. Energy recovery uses the famous paddles behind the steering wheel, which make it possible to modulate the intensity of the deceleration when lifting the foot. In addition, a “one-pedal” mode is offered, allowing you to drive only with the right pedal outside of emergency situations. Recovery when lifting the foot is then very important and the brakes are activated automatically to stop the car. The driving aids are numerous and go as far as a level 2 autonomous driving system, by pairing the adaptive cruise control with a centering function in the lane. The car manages the lane changes on its own. All you have to do is activate its flashing light and the EV6 checks the feasibility of the maneuver, which can only be carried out in relatively clear conditions. Note that the EV6 is approved to tow up to 1600 kg, provided that its state of charge is greater than 35%. In France, the EV6 is automatically equipped with a useful 77.4 kWh battery, for a maximum range of 528 km in the propulsion version, or 506 km in the 4×4 version. These figures show very good fuel efficiency, at least for such a vehicle. On the charging side, the EV6 accepts as standard up to 10.5 kW in alternating current, for a charge of 10 to 100% in 7 h 20 min, according to Kia. That’s no feat, but the EV6 instead stands out with its DC charging capacity of up to 239 kW, taking advantage of the 800 V architecture of the E-GMP platform. It is thus possible to go from 10 to 80% charge in just 18 min, on a compatible terminal.

The charging hatch is located at the rear left of the car.