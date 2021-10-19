Kingdom Hearts on Switch: The producer explains the choice of the cloud!

A few days ago, Masahiro Sakurai introduced the very last character of Super Smash Bros Ultimate, which is none other than Sora from Kingdom Hearts. On top of that, he announced that Kingdom Hearts games are coming to Nintendo Switch soon.

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue as well as Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind will soon be playable on Nintendo Switch but be careful, they will not be accessible only through Cloud Gaming. A choice that made cringe, two of the three games being old enough to normally run on the console offline. This choice, Licensed producer Ichiro Hazama explained in an interview granted to our colleagues from Nintendo Life:

Bringing these titles to Nintendo Switch has proven to be quite difficult for several reasons, especially because of the storage capacity of the console, but we’re excited to be able to do this for the foolish first using the cloud service.



The free space on the Nintendo console would therefore have been a brake on a classic sale Kingdom Hearts games via the eShop. The question of these downloadable and physical versions has obviously been asked, and Ichiro Hazama kicked in touch, indicating that nothing was decided yet. We could then think that nothing is lost, but keep in mind that Japanese decorum makes it hard to get a firm “no” to a question. So, will the game ever come out the classic way, or the producer is just being diplomatic? The next few months will surely give us an answer.

